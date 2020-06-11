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  • HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*
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  • HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*
  • HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*
  • HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*
  • HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*
  • HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*
  • HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*
  • HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*
  • HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*
  • HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*
  • HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*

Discontinued

Hairclipper series 5000Hair clipper

HC5440/83

4.1
| (14) Reviews
HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*
The HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, stainless steel blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.
See all benefits

with DualCut technology for a faster, sharper cut

HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*

  • Stainless steel blades

  • 24 length settings

  • 75mins cordless use/8h charge

  • 3 beard combs and case

Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.*

Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.

Easy to select and lock in 24 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

Easy to select and lock in 24 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

Turn the zoom wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, with 23 length settings from 1 to 23mm, and precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

14

Reviews

3

11/06/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Good product quality

Already used for 2 years, the battery is very good. Still like new

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5440/83 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2018-06-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5440/83 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2018-06-11

26/08/2019

Malaysia

Malaysia

Verified buyer

Great product for great people

I managed trimming my hair and beard very short time! it met my expectation which is easy and its portability character. Hopefully it will last long as I need to maintain my bald style

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5440/83 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2018-07-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5440/83 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2018-07-25

21/08/2019

Malaysia

Malaysia

Verified buyer

Very sharp and practical to use

The cutting is smooth and sharp. Being cordless means i can use it anywhere i like. There is no full charge indicator though, so its hard to know when the battery is fully charged. The case is good but it would be better if there are dedicated slot for each comb instead of cramping it all up to one small hole.

Pros

Sharp, hard case, cordless

Cons

No dedicated space for combs.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5440/83 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2018-07-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5440/83 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2018-07-20

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Disclaimers

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor