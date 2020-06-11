2 year warranty
Discontinued
HC5440/83
Stainless steel blades
24 length settings
75mins cordless use/8h charge
3 beard combs and case
Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.*
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.
Turn the zoom wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, with 23 length settings from 1 to 23mm, and precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
4.1
of 5
14
Reviews
Drhakim
11/06/2020
Malaysia
Good product quality
Already used for 2 years, the battery is very good. Still like new
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5440/83 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2018-06-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5440/83 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2018-06-11
awie
26/08/2019
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Great product for great people
I managed trimming my hair and beard very short time! it met my expectation which is easy and its portability character. Hopefully it will last long as I need to maintain my bald style
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5440/83 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2018-07-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5440/83 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2018-07-25
Zaren
21/08/2019
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Very sharp and practical to use
The cutting is smooth and sharp. Being cordless means i can use it anywhere i like. There is no full charge indicator though, so its hard to know when the battery is fully charged. The case is good but it would be better if there are dedicated slot for each comb instead of cramping it all up to one small hole.
Pros
Sharp, hard case, cordless
Cons
No dedicated space for combs.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5440/83 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2018-07-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5440/83 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2018-07-20
Versus its Philips predecessor