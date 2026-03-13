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2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
ComfortTouch Garment Steamer
Discontinued
Support
GC552/46
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EU Declaration of Conformity
Important Information Manual Philips ComfortTouch Garment Steamer
All (10)
What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
Water leaks out from the base of my Philips Stand Garment Steamer
How do I descale my Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-One Solution?
Do I need to adjust my Philips stand steamer’s settings per garment?
Is my Philips garment steamer safe on all garments?
The hose of my Philips stand garment steamer is stiff
My Philips Stand Garment Steamer steams weakly or irregularly
The base of my Philips garment steamer is leaking
My Philips Garment Steamer leaves stains on the garment
My Philips stand garment steamer produces a croaking sound
Contacting Philips
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