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2 year warranty

All series

ComfortTouch Garment Steamer

Discontinued

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ComfortTouchGarment Steamer

GC552/46

ComfortTouch Garment Steamer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • ZIP file, 315.7 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Important Information Manual Philips ComfortTouch Garment Steamer

  • PDF file, 762.6 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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