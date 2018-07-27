Ironing jobs can be hectic. I used to do ironing reluctantly or dont choose to wear clothes that need ironing. At times, I purposely buy clothes that does not need ironing. But with this steamer, i could effortlessly iron a blouse in no time! It’s like performing a magic show! I’ve always been skeptical on garment steamers as I heard comments that they are useless or the water drips out. After trying on this garment steamer, it built my trust on them. I purposely did ironing on my winter clothings to find out how well it could work. Following instructions from the manual, I used the glove provided to prevent from being burnt by the hot steam and attached the brush on the head of the steamer for thick clothes. The steam gets heated up in just less than 45 seconds as stated in the manual. I tried on one side first so that i could compare easily. Unbelievably, the crinkles that had been there for years were gone! They had been in vacuumed bags as I haven’t been travelling during winter for years! There is no way I could do it on normal iron with iron boards cuz they are too thick. Another great advantage is that this garment steamer has a board that supports the clothing from being straightened and smoothed. Other than that, the hanger holder can support either small hook or large hooks. You could simply take your clothing out of your wardrobe and hang on it to do your magic. Not only it looks great as an home appliances, the functionality is simply the best! There is one small caution to be noticed especially if you have young children is that the attachment that holds the head of the steamer might not hold properly when you first use the steamer as the hose is still hard and less adjustable so it wont sit into the attachment as how it’s designed to be at first. Just lie it on some where safe to prevent the hot steam from hurting anyone. Once the steam gets running through the hose for a few more times it will get softer, then only the head of steamer will fit in nicely. Overall this steamer is worth the price as it saves your time and space for ironing.