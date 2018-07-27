2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC552/46
StyleBoard
1800W
3 steam settings
Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
An extra long StyleBoard provides reliable support during steaming. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and board for easier steaming with crisp results from top to bottom.
Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.
Awards
3.9
of 5
115
Reviews
N134913
27/07/2018
Malaysia
Part of promotion
Ironed Attires Effortlessly
Ironing jobs for me is usually hectic. I used to do ironing reluctantly or avoid wearing clothes that require ironing. Most often, I purposely buy wrinkle-less clothes that does not need ironing. However, with this steamer, I can effortlessly iron a three-piece suit in no time! I’ve been skeptical on garment steamers as I received comments of uselessness or the water leakage issues After trying on this garment steamer, I find myself purposely ironing on my laundry regularly. Following instructions from the manual, I used the glove provided to prevent from being burnt by the hot steam and attached the brush on the head of the steamer for thick clothes. The steam gets heated up in just less than 45 seconds as stated in the manual. I tried on one side first so that i could compare easily. Surprisingly, the wrinkles that I have had problems with for years were gone! Another great advantage is that this garment steamer has a board that facilitates the ironing of hard-to-iron clothing. Other than that, the hanger holder can support either small hook or large hooks. You could simply take your clothing out of your wardrobe and hang on it to do your magic. Not only it looks great as an home appliances, the functionality is simply the best! Even my family members could not help themselves to the steamers whenever they have attires to be ironed. Love it! Thank you, Phillips for transforming one of my least likable chores into a great experience!
This review was made for ComfortTouch GC552/46 Garment Steamer
This review was made for ComfortTouch GC552/46 Garment Steamer
Jojojojojojo
19/07/2018
Malaysia
Part of promotion
Effortless ironing is no longer a dream!
Ironing jobs can be hectic. I used to do ironing reluctantly or dont choose to wear clothes that need ironing. At times, I purposely buy clothes that does not need ironing. But with this steamer, i could effortlessly iron a blouse in no time! It’s like performing a magic show! I’ve always been skeptical on garment steamers as I heard comments that they are useless or the water drips out. After trying on this garment steamer, it built my trust on them. I purposely did ironing on my winter clothings to find out how well it could work. Following instructions from the manual, I used the glove provided to prevent from being burnt by the hot steam and attached the brush on the head of the steamer for thick clothes. The steam gets heated up in just less than 45 seconds as stated in the manual. I tried on one side first so that i could compare easily. Unbelievably, the crinkles that had been there for years were gone! They had been in vacuumed bags as I haven’t been travelling during winter for years! There is no way I could do it on normal iron with iron boards cuz they are too thick. Another great advantage is that this garment steamer has a board that supports the clothing from being straightened and smoothed. Other than that, the hanger holder can support either small hook or large hooks. You could simply take your clothing out of your wardrobe and hang on it to do your magic. Not only it looks great as an home appliances, the functionality is simply the best! There is one small caution to be noticed especially if you have young children is that the attachment that holds the head of the steamer might not hold properly when you first use the steamer as the hose is still hard and less adjustable so it wont sit into the attachment as how it’s designed to be at first. Just lie it on some where safe to prevent the hot steam from hurting anyone. Once the steam gets running through the hose for a few more times it will get softer, then only the head of steamer will fit in nicely. Overall this steamer is worth the price as it saves your time and space for ironing.
This review was made for ComfortTouch GC552/46 Garment Steamer
This review was made for ComfortTouch GC552/46 Garment Steamer
Ngiap
19/07/2018
Malaysia
Part of promotion
Standing Steam Iron
I really not expected to received a standing steam iron. When I open the box, I thought it difficult to assemble. But the instruction on the box really easy to understand and I was assemble it easily. This is my first time using steam iron. The iron looks elegant with soft colour. The iron are easy and friendly to use but it's quite dangerous to use it if you have kids as it is not child-friendly. The ironing are easier and faster but Iam not sure about the electricity consumption as just using it only for 1 week.
This review was made for ComfortTouch GC552/46 Garment Steamer
This review was made for ComfortTouch GC552/46 Garment Steamer
Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.