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2 year warranty

ClearTouch Garment Steamer

Discontinued

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ClearTouchGarment Steamer

GC536/30

ClearTouch Garment Steamer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer

  • PDF file, 3.3 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Important Information Manual Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer

  • PDF file, 462.3 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

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