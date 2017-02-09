2 year warranty
Discontinued
Remove creases in no time
The new Philips ClearTouch garment steamer is designed for powerful crease removal in a few strokes. Its contemporary, unique design is accompanied by smart features and powerful steam that will make ironing both easier and faster.
2000 W
Adjustable hanger, hang&lock
3 steam levels
Pleat maker, glove
Powerful steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.
The steamer head has an XL stainless steel steam plate which delivers faster results.
Awards
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
jiradej
09/02/2017
ประเทศไทย
เสาแขวนโยกเยก
เสาโยกเยก ล๊อคระดับไม่อยู่ ตัวล๊อคบอบบาง แตกหักง่าย เติมน้ำบ่อย กางเกง ๒ เสื้อสูท ๑ เปิดร้อนสูงสุด ๓๐นาที น้ำหมด ควรถังน้ำใหญ่กว่านี้
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ClearTouch GC536/30 เครื่องรีดไอน้ำถนอมผ้า
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ClearTouch GC536/30 เครื่องรีดไอน้ำถนอมผ้า