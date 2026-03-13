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2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer
Discontinued
Support
GC518/26
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer GC518/26
Important Information Manual Philips EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer
All (9)
What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
Water leaks out from the base of my Philips Stand Garment Steamer
How do I descale my Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-One Solution?
Do I need to adjust my Philips stand steamer’s settings per garment?
Is my Philips garment steamer safe on all garments?
The hanger of my Philips Stand Steamer cannot be inserted into the poles
The hose of my Philips stand garment steamer is stiff
My Philips Garment Steamer leaves stains on the garment
My Philips stand garment steamer produces a croaking sound
My Philips stand garment steamer leaves wet spots on garments
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