2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC518/26
1600W, 32g/min
5 steam settings
1.6L Detachable tank
This EasyTouch Plus steamer is equipped with 25% larger steam plate* compared to the predecessor models. This allows you to cover more fabric area in one stroke and therefore you can be more efficient in steaming your garment.
Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.
Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.
Awards
3.2
of 5
13
Reviews
Agnes
30/10/2020
Singapore
Powerful steamer
The steamer is powerful. Quite easy doing the ironing.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC514/46 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC514/46 Garment Steamer
huangrx
19/03/2018
Singapore
Easy to use
this is a great product, would have loved if they provided 2 gloves instead of one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC518/26 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC518/26 Garment Steamer
Dlcw12099
24/03/2020
Singapore
Good and efficient
Easy to use. Effective. Got it at a great price. Long warranty.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC514/46 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC514/46 Garment Steamer
Compared to the predessesor model GC506