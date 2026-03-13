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2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
Easy Touch Stand Steamer
Discontinued
Support
GC481/76
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DOC - EU Declaration of Conformity
GC481_GC483_AS2 user manual_[18513] - English
All (7)
What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
Water leaks out from the base of my Philips Stand Garment Steamer
How do I descale my Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-One Solution?
Do I need to adjust my Philips stand steamer’s settings per garment?
Is my Philips garment steamer safe on all garments?
My Philips stand garment steamer leaves wet spots on garments
My Philips stand garment steamer produces a croaking sound
Head of my Philips Stand Garment Steamer drips water
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