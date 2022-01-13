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  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday
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  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday
  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday
  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday
  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday
  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday
  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday
  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday
  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday
  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday
  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday
  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday
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  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday
  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday
  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday
  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday
  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday
  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday
  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday
  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday
  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday
  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday

Discontinued

Easy TouchStand Steamer

GC481/76

4.3
| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Easy de-wrinkling everyday
Our new EasyTouch garment steamer is designed to be compact yet powerful. This essential steaming solution is great for quick de-wrinkling everyday.
See all benefits

With the most compact stand steamer from Philips

Easy de-wrinkling everyday

  • 1600W, 32g/min

  • 80% larger filling hole*

32g/min continuous steam

32g/min continuous steam

32g/min of powerful continuous steam is concentrated through the nozzles, enabling de-wrinkling with only a few strokes.

Compact design for easy storage

Compact design for easy storage

Compact design for easy storage.

1.4Lwater tank with 80% larger filling hole*

1.4Lwater tank with 80% larger filling hole*

The large 1.4L detachable water tank comes with an 80% larger filling hole* compared to predecessor models, enabling easier refilling and cleaning for better tank hygiene.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
2
1

13/01/2022

Malaysia

Malaysia

The product very easy to use

I would like to give this product 5 star because it easy to use and I like it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Easy Touch GC481/76 Stand Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Easy Touch GC481/76 Stand Steamer

19/10/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

good all products

good all products tq my Philips and me repeat again

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Easy Touch GC481/76 Stand Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Easy Touch GC481/76 Stand Steamer

13/09/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Product has no proper instructions

Not sure the knob lock n unlock at the water tank is for what

This review was made for Easy Touch GC481/76 Stand Steamer

This review was made for Easy Touch GC481/76 Stand Steamer

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Disclaimers

  1. tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time (Technical Standard For Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)

  2. Compared with GC509