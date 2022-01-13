2 year warranty
Discontinued
1600W, 32g/min
80% larger filling hole*
32g/min of powerful continuous steam is concentrated through the nozzles, enabling de-wrinkling with only a few strokes.
Compact design for easy storage.
The large 1.4L detachable water tank comes with an 80% larger filling hole* compared to predecessor models, enabling easier refilling and cleaning for better tank hygiene.
Awards
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Wendy5213
13/01/2022
Malaysia
The product very easy to use
I would like to give this product 5 star because it easy to use and I like it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC481/76 Stand Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC481/76 Stand Steamer
syafiq
19/10/2021
Malaysia
good all products
good all products tq my Philips and me repeat again
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC481/76 Stand Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC481/76 Stand Steamer
ddrsaa
13/09/2020
Malaysia
Product has no proper instructions
Not sure the knob lock n unlock at the water tank is for what
This review was made for Easy Touch GC481/76 Stand Steamer
This review was made for Easy Touch GC481/76 Stand Steamer
tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time (Technical Standard For Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)
Compared with GC509