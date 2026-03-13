ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

Steam iron

Discontinued

Support

Steam iron

GC1434/76

Steam iron

Discontinued

Go to shop

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Steam iron GC1434/76

  • PDF file, 955.5 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Important Information Manual Philips Steam iron

  • PDF file, 383.6 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you