2 year warranty
Discontinued
2000 W
Anti-calc
Non-stick soleplate
Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.
Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.
The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
Awards
4.4
of 5
58
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
coolhead
20/08/2018
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Very good product despite of price little bit high
Very good quality and ease of use. Easy to water in and out. Stem works perfectly.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1434/76 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1434/76 Steam iron
Busy2019
04/08/2019
Australia
Efficient and easy to use
Very happy with my new iron. It is very efficient and easy to use. I like the dial as it is easy to read.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2143/29 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2143/29 Steam iron
White*Angel
30/06/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Very pleased with iron
Very pleased with this iron, it is light to use and does the job well!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1437/80 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1437/80 Steam iron