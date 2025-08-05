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2 year warranty

All series

  • Long-lasting freshness & protection for pet-homes
  • Long-lasting freshness & protection for pet-homes
  • Long-lasting freshness & protection for pet-homes
  • Long-lasting freshness & protection for pet-homes
  • Long-lasting freshness & protection for pet-homes
  • Long-lasting freshness & protection for pet-homes
  • Long-lasting freshness & protection for pet-homes
  • Long-lasting freshness & protection for pet-homes
  • Long-lasting freshness & protection for pet-homes
  • Long-lasting freshness & protection for pet-homes
  • Long-lasting freshness & protection for pet-homes
  • Long-lasting freshness & protection for pet-homes

PureProtect Pet 3000 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter

FY3110/00

Long-lasting freshness & protection for pet-homes

Original replacement filter for Philips Pet Air Purifier: 4-layer system with Pre-filter, HEPA filter, Activated Carbon, and Odor-Trap formula captures pet hair, allergens, and removes odors from fur, litter, and pet waste for cleaner air.

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Compatible products
PureProtect Pet 3000 Series

PureProtect Pet 3000 Series
Smart Pet Purifier

AC3360/11

Effectively captures pet fur and odors

Long-lasting freshness & protection for pet-homes

  • Compatible with 3000 Series

  • In box: 1 filter

  • Lifespan of up to 1 year

  • Original Philips filters

Compatible with PureProtectPet 3000 Series

Compatible with PureProtectPet 3000 Series

Replacement filter for Philips PureProtect Pet 3000 series air purifiers: AC3360. You can find the model of your air purifier on the bottom of the device

4-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

4-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

The 4-layer system combines a pre-filter, HEPA filter, Active Carbon, and Odor-trap formula. It captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1), effectively removing pet fur, allergens, odors (2), bacteria, and viruses.

Original Philips filter for best performance

Original Philips filter for best performance

The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003 µm, iUTA

  2. (2) Third-party lab verified removal of 5 pet odors: Hydrogen sulfide (H₂S), Ammonia (NH₃), Methanethiol (CH₃SH), Acetic acid (CH₃COOH), and Trimethylamine (N(CH₃)₃).

  3. (3) Filter life depends on air quality and usage.