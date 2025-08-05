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    PureProtect Pet 3000 Series Smart Pet Purifier

    AC3360/11

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Effectively captures pet hair and odor

    Sharing your home with pets brings love and mess. The Philips Pet Purifier efficiently captures fur and neutralizes common pet odors. Its quiet operation and pet-friendly design create a cleaner, calmer home for you and your pets.

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    PureProtect Pet 3000 Series Smart Pet Purifier

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    Effectively captures pet hair and odor

    Smart, quiet, and made for pet life

    • Designed for homes with pets
    • Targets 5 key pet-related odors
    • HEPA filter, activated carbon, odor-trap formula
    • Safe design for pets at home
    Removes >90% of flying pet hair in less than 1h

    Removes >90% of flying pet hair in less than 1h

    If you live with pets, you know how quickly pet fur builds up. This pet purifier uses circular airflow and the Bernoulli effect to lift and trap both floating and settled hair, removing over 90% in under an hour (1) for a cleaner home with less effort.

    Effectively removes pet odors

    Effectively removes pet odors

    The pet purifier’s Active Carbon layer with Odor-Trap formula captures and neutralizes 5 common pet odors (2), including smells from pet waste, wet fur, food bowls, and litter areas. This helps your home stay fresh and welcoming.

    Powerful, even in larger rooms

    Powerful, even in larger rooms

    With a CADR of 400 m3/h (3), this pet purifier delivers strong airflow that removes pet hair, odors, and allergens within minutes. It effectively purifies rooms up to 104m2 (3), making it perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, or any space shared with pets.

    4-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

    4-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

    The 4-layer system combines a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect filter, Active Carbon, and Odor-trap formula. It captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns  (4), effectively removing pet fur, allergens, odors, bacteria, and viruses.

    Pet-friendly safety features

    Pet-friendly safety features

    Designed for homes with pets, the purifier’s 10° tilt discourages climbing, while the pet-lock prevents accidental touches—keeping it stable and safe around curious paws.

    Light modes for air feedback and playful interaction

    Light modes for air feedback and playful interaction

    The purifier offers four light modes that enable air monitoring and support fur capture. Air Quality mode shows real-time air conditions with color changes, while Ambient, Fire, and Fun modes gently attract pets to stay near the purifier.

    Chew-resistant cord for added safety

    Chew-resistant cord for added safety

    The power cable is reinforced to resist chewing, helping prevent accidental damage from curious pets. This ensures safer use in pet-friendly homes.

    Control your purifier anytime with the Philips Air+ app

    Control your purifier anytime with the Philips Air+ app

    Use the Philips Air+ app to change settings, adjust light modes, and monitor air quality. You can also use voice commands via Google Assistant or Alexa to turn your pet purifier on and off, wherever you are.

    Whisper-quiet operation

    Whisper-quiet operation

    In Sleep Mode, the purifier runs as quietly as 18 dB, softer than a whisper (5). This low noise level helps maintain a calm and peaceful environment, so your pets can relax or sleep without being disturbed, even during nighttime purification.

    Washable pre-filter

    Washable pre-filter

    The outer pre-filter captures larger particles like pet hair and dust before they reach the HEPA system. It's easily removable and washable, extending filter life and efficiency.

    Smart Auto Mode with AeraSense sensor

    Smart Auto Mode with AeraSense sensor

    The built-in AeraSense sensor scans the air 1,000 per second to detect changes in PM2.5, allergens, and gases. It adjusts the purification speed smoothly to avoid sudden airflow or noise that might disturb your pet. This ensures clean air and a calm environment all day long.

    Eco packaging turns into a cozy cat home

    Eco packaging turns into a cozy cat home

    The pet purifier’s packaging is designed with sustainability and pets in mind. After unboxing, the cardboard can transform into a soft-edged shelter that’s perfect for hiding, lounging, or playing.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Pet Air Purifier
      Technology
      HEPA NanoProtect
      Color
      Silk white
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Internet connectivity
      • Yes (Air + app)
      • Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Maximum power
      75W
      Air quality sensors
      PM2.5, allergens, gas
      Min. sound level
      18 dB(A)
      Max. sound level
      52 dB(A)

    • Performance

      Max. room size
      104 m2
      CADR (Clean air delivery rate) (particle, GB/T)
      400 m³/h
      Filter layers
      HEPA, AC, odor-trap formula
      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns

    • Usability

      Air quality feedback
      Color ring
      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Speed settings
      Yes (3 levels)
      Cord length
      1.8m
      Interface
      Digital (touch)
      Recommended filter change
      1 year
      Lighting Modes
      Yes (4 modes)

    • Safety feature

      Pet lock
      Yes
      Chew-resistant cord
      Yes
      Tip-over protection
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      22.2 cm
      Product Width
      47.2 cm
      Product Height
      46.2 cm
      Product Weight
      6.7 kg
      Package Length
      27.6 cm
      Package Width
      52.1 cm
      Package Height
      53.7 cm
      Package Weight
      8.75 kg

    • Energy Efficiency

      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50/60Hz

    • Maintenance

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      4-in-1 HEPA filter
      Related Accessories 1
      FY3110/00

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    Reviews

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    • (1) Settled hair removal tested by internal lab in 30m³ chamber using Pet mode. Airborne rate: tested by external lab in 3m³ chamber with Pet mode. Results may vary by environment, pet type, and quantity.
    • (2) Tested by external lab in a 30m³ chamber using Turbo mode for 1h. The five types of pet-related odors refer to: hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, methanethiol, acetic acid, and trimethylamine.
    • (3) CADR tested according GB/T18801-2022. Suitable purification area calculated to NRCC-54013 standard.
    • (4) From the air flowing through the filter, tested according to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol of 0.003 µm.
    • (5) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5 m.
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