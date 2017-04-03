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2 year warranty

All series

  • Intelligent purification
  • Intelligent purification
  • Intelligent purification
  • Intelligent purification

Discontinued

Series 1000NanoProtect filter Active Carbon

FY1413/20

Intelligent purification

Honeycomb structured active carbon filter provides effective removal of TVOC and odors.

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Reduces TVOC and odor

Intelligent purification

  • Reduces TVOC*

  • Reduces odors

As long as 12 months lifetime

As long as 12 months lifetime

Unfolded active carbon adsorption area is equal to about 43 football courts which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months.

Effectively reduces TVOC and odors

Effectively reduces TVOC and odors

Honeycomb structured active carbon is made for the purpose of effectively removing various gases: incl. harmful TVOC and odors.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Does not reduce or absorb carbon monoxide gas. Keep gas appliances well ventilated

  2. Total volatile organic compounds