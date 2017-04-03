2 year warranty
Discontinued
FY1413/20
Intelligent purification
Honeycomb structured active carbon filter provides effective removal of TVOC and odors.
Reduces TVOC*
Reduces odors
Unfolded active carbon adsorption area is equal to about 43 football courts which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months.
Honeycomb structured active carbon is made for the purpose of effectively removing various gases: incl. harmful TVOC and odors.
Reviews
Does not reduce or absorb carbon monoxide gas. Keep gas appliances well ventilated
Total volatile organic compounds