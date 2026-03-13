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2 year warranty
Vacuum Cleaners & Mops
All series
Bagless vacuum cleaner
Discontinued
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FC9714/61
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Consumer Care Book Philips Bagless vacuum cleaner - English
Important Information Manual Philips Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9714/61
All (5)
Are the accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How and when do I clean the exhaust filter?
How to clean the dust container of my Philips Bagless Vacuum
How should I clean the filter of my Philips vacuum cleaner?
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner does not switch on
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner is overheating
My Philips vacuum cleaner has low suction power
I feel electric shocks when using my Philips vacuum cleaner
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