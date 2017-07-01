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  • Now with 40% higher suction power*
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  • Now with 40% higher suction power*
  • Now with 40% higher suction power*
  • Now with 40% higher suction power*
  • Now with 40% higher suction power*
  • Now with 40% higher suction power*
  • Now with 40% higher suction power*
  • Now with 40% higher suction power*
  • Now with 40% higher suction power*
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Now with 40% higher suction power*
  • Now with 40% higher suction power*
  • Now with 40% higher suction power*
  • Now with 40% higher suction power*
  • Now with 40% higher suction power*
  • Now with 40% higher suction power*
  • Now with 40% higher suction power*

Discontinued

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9714/61

3.6
| (7) Reviews

1 award

Now with 40% higher suction power*
Philips PowerPro Expert bagless vacuum cleaner takes cleaning performance to the next level. PowerCyclone 6 and TriActive nozzle esure exceptional cleaning results on all floors. Specially designed bucket makes emptying effortless.
See all benefits

Designed for easy dust disposal

Now with 40% higher suction power*

  • Remote Control

PowerCyclone 6 for exceptional dust and air separation

PowerCyclone 6 for exceptional dust and air separation

The aerodynamic design of PowerCyclone 6 minimizes air resistance and ensures exceptional cleaning performance through 3 highly efficient steps: 1)Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber. 3) At the top of the cyclone, the exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.

TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

Advanced dust bucket design for easy emptying

Advanced dust bucket design for easy emptying

The dust container is perfectly designed for effortless dust disposal. Thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, dust is collected at one side of the bucket and evenly glides into the dust bin.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_AWARD-961326

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

7

Reviews

2

01/07/2017

Malaysia

Malaysia

Excellent Vacuum

Great product as it really cleans my carpets very well and doesn't need to clean/ change the filter.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FC9714/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FC9714/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

23/01/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Powerful to clean max

Very Efficient. Nozzles do well. Removing the dust from vacuum pump also effortless. Nice product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FC9714/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FC9714/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

13/09/2016

Malaysia

Malaysia

Good performance, value for money

Good suction power, easy to clean, a great feature of remote control on handle, value for money compared to some other brands with cyclone technology. I am very satisfied that I purchase another unit !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FC9714/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FC9714/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

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Disclaimers

  1. Suction power compared to the top selling bagless vacuum cleaner in Europe, tested by external test institute, SLG Pruf und Zertifizierung GmbH, according to DIN EN 60312/11/2008 on carpet, Febr/April 2014