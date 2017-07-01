2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC9714/61
Remote Control
The aerodynamic design of PowerCyclone 6 minimizes air resistance and ensures exceptional cleaning performance through 3 highly efficient steps: 1)Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber. 3) At the top of the cyclone, the exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.
The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.
The dust container is perfectly designed for effortless dust disposal. Thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, dust is collected at one side of the bucket and evenly glides into the dust bin.
Awards
3.6
of 5
7
Reviews
Naga
01/07/2017
Malaysia
Excellent Vacuum
Great product as it really cleans my carpets very well and doesn't need to clean/ change the filter.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC9714/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC9714/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Kumaran
23/01/2016
Singapore
Powerful to clean max
Very Efficient. Nozzles do well. Removing the dust from vacuum pump also effortless. Nice product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC9714/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC9714/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Satisfieduser
13/09/2016
Malaysia
Good performance, value for money
Good suction power, easy to clean, a great feature of remote control on handle, value for money compared to some other brands with cyclone technology. I am very satisfied that I purchase another unit !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC9714/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC9714/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Suction power compared to the top selling bagless vacuum cleaner in Europe, tested by external test institute, SLG Pruf und Zertifizierung GmbH, according to DIN EN 60312/11/2008 on carpet, Febr/April 2014