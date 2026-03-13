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Vacuum Cleaners & Mops
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Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag
Discontinued
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FC9160/01
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Important Information Manual Philips Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag - English
User Manual Philips Performer Hose - English
All (4)
Are the accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How do I know if the dust bag in my Philips Vacuum is full?
How should I clean the filter of my Philips vacuum cleaner?
S-bagAnti-Allergy Dust Bags
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner does not switch on
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner is overheating
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner indicates the dust bag is full
The dust bag compartment of my Philips Vacuum is dirty
My Philips vacuum cleaner has low suction power
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