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  • The highest suction power ever
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  • The highest suction power ever
  • The highest suction power ever
  • The highest suction power ever
  • The highest suction power ever
  • The highest suction power ever
  • The highest suction power ever
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • The highest suction power ever
  • The highest suction power ever
  • The highest suction power ever
  • The highest suction power ever
  • The highest suction power ever

Discontinued

PerformerVacuum cleaner with bag

FC9160/01

4.8
| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
The highest suction power ever
The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the Philips Performer is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dustbag removal system the Performer takes care of all your dust and dirt.
See all benefits

500 Watt suction power for effortless cleaning

The highest suction power ever

  • 2200W

  • 500W suction power

  • HEPA 13 filter

2200 Watt motor generating max. 500 Watt suction power

2200 Watt motor generating max. 500 Watt suction power

Highly efficient 2200 Watt motor generates max. 500 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

ECARF Seal of Quality for trusted results

ECARF Seal of Quality for trusted results

This ECARF certified vacuum cleaner guarantees with 99.95% certainty that almost all the air in the room will be filtered along with the normal vacuum action. This removes almost all allergens from carpets, furniture, and other spaces in your house.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic

This is a very powerful vacuum. It's easy to use, simple to change the bag and glides along behind. I have lino, tiles, carpet and laminate the vacuum is great on all surfaces. The shape of the the sweeper means it cleverly fits into corners and under chairs ans sofa's. This is a great improvement on my last vacuum which used to always topple over when pulled and the tubes were diffucuLt to get apart, also the bag was fiddly to change. None of those problems with this model.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic

This is a very powerful vacuum. It's easy to use, simple to change the bag and glides along behind. I have lino, tiles, carpet and laminate the vacuum is great on all surfaces. The shape of the the sweeper means it cleverly fits into corners and under chairs ans sofa's. This is a great improvement on my last vacuum which used to always topple over when pulled and the tubes were diffucuLt to get apart, also the bag was fiddly to change. None of those problems with this model.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag

31/01/2019

Singapore

Singapore

Vacuum cleaner FC-9160

My existing vacuum is not so good already after 5 years . Still waiting to purchase a similar model eg 9174. Have been using a few other brands , still prefer Philip vacuum . Durable , good suction power , long wire for the whole house .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Performer FC9160/01 Vacuum cleaner with bag

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Performer FC9160/01 Vacuum cleaner with bag

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