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2 year warranty

PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

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PowerPro ActiveBagless vacuum cleaner

FC8631/61

PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner - English

  • MSWORD file, 597 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8631/61

  • PDF file, 25.1 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting