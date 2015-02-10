2 year warranty
Discontinued
2000W
PowerCyclone 4
HEPA 10 washable filter
PowerCyclone 4 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.
The 2000 Watt motor generates max. 370 Watt suction power for high performance.
The pleated EPA filter has a large filter surface and good filtration performance. In combination with the cyclonic airflow, this prevents it from cloggin fast and gives you better and longer-lasting filtration results.
4.6
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
MsT1ara
10/02/2015
Malaysia
This IS as good as Dyson.
The suction power is amazing. Our house is now clean and the amount of dust it picks is astonishing. Never knew we had that much of dust / particles in our house. Definitely a great buy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8631/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8631/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Kncslc6
02/10/2017
Australia
One of the best keep filter clean it's like new
One of the best, keep filter clean it's like new love it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8631/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8631/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner
JohnB
28/04/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
Very pleased with product
Very pleased with this product as it has different settings for suction. Works fantastic on all settings for various different things.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8631/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8631/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Suction power results compared to Philips PowerPro Compact FC8470, tested internally January 2013.