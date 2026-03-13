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2 year warranty
Vacuum Cleaners & Mops
All series
Vacuum cleaner with bag
Discontinued
Support
FC8082/61
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Important Information Manual Philips - English
User Manual Philips Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8082/61 - English
All (5)
When should I replace the filter of my Philips Vacuum?
How do I know if the dust bag in my Philips Vacuum is full?
Are the accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How should I clean the filter of my Philips vacuum cleaner?
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner does not switch on
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner is overheating
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner indicates the dust bag is full
The dust bag compartment of my Philips Vacuum is dirty
My Philips vacuum cleaner has low suction power
Contacting Philips
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