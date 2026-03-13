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2 year warranty

All series

Vacuum cleaner with bag

Discontinued

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Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8082/61

Vacuum cleaner with bag

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual Philips - English

  • PDF file, 553.8 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8082/61 - English

  • PDF file, 1.5 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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