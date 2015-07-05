2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC8082/61
1200W
3 accessories
Great performance no matter the type of floor. You can easily adjust the nozzle with the foot pedal, using the protective brushes on your hard floor and the smooth soleplate for cleaning your carpet. No matter the type of surface you will always benefit from thorough and gentle cleaning.
Crevice tool help you to clean your furniture.
This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.
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