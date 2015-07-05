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  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
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  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside

Discontinued

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8082/61

Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
The compact Philips vacuum cleaner for powerful cleaning. Easy to store, carry and maneuver thanks to its light weight and small size. Experience the freedom to move, together with a great cleaning result.
See all benefits

Compact vacuum cleaner

Small on the outside, powerful on the inside

  • 1200W

  • 3 accessories

Hard and soft floor nozzle for thorough cleaning

Hard and soft floor nozzle for thorough cleaning

Great performance no matter the type of floor. You can easily adjust the nozzle with the foot pedal, using the protective brushes on your hard floor and the smooth soleplate for cleaning your carpet. No matter the type of surface you will always benefit from thorough and gentle cleaning.

Crevice tool help you to clean your furniture.

Crevice tool help you to clean your furniture.

Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

Technical Specifications

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