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2 year warranty
All series
SmartPro Easy Replacement Kit
Discontinued
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FC8007/01
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Replacement kit compatible with SmartPro Easy robot vacuum cleaners. The kit contains 2 Ultra Hygiene EPA12 filters and 1 pair of side brushes which should be replaced to extend the lifetime of your robot vacuum cleaner. - English
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