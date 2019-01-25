2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC8007/01
Replacement kit
Replacement kit compatible with SmartPro Easy robot vacuum cleaners. The kit contains 2 Ultra Hygiene EPA12 filters and 1 pair of side brushes which should be replaced to extend the lifetime of your robot vacuum cleaner.
2 exchange filters
1 pair of brushes
The replacement filter contains 2 exchange filters which ensure optimal cleaning performance
With its extra long side brushes, it reaches deeper into corners and closer to walls. It cleans where dust accumulates.
Replace the filter every 4 months to extend the lifetime of your robot vacuum cleaner.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Benjamin
25/01/2019
Singapore
This is always out of stock
I have been following up this product for the longest time and its always out of stock, can someone please help?
This review was made for SmartPro Easy FC8007/01 Replacement Kit
This review was made for SmartPro Easy FC8007/01 Replacement Kit