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2 year warranty

All series

Steam floor cleaner

Discontinued

Support

Steam floor cleaner

FC7025/61

Steam floor cleaner

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips Steam floor cleaner - English

  • MSWORD file, 1.1 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Important Information Manual Philips Steam floor cleaner - English

  • PDF file, 329.2 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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