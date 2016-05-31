2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC7025/61
Truly clean floors with the power of steam
Truly clean floors with the power of steam. SteamCleaner Active removes dust and dirt for hygienic cleaning results on all hard floors. Its triangular extra flat nozzle reach even in hard to reach places like corners or alongside plinths.
1300W
Extra flat nozzle
2 microfiber pads
Dust and dirt is easily removed by SteamCleaner Active as steam dissolves and the mircofiber pad lifts and traps dirt.
1300 W for a fast heat-up time. SteamCleaner Active is ready to use in less than 30 sec. The LED indication light turns from white to blue when Steam Plus is ready to steam.
Enjoy the most hygienic steam cleaning results with Philips SteamCleaner Active. Philips SteamCleaner Active kills up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria. Sanitize all floors without chemicals and only the use of water.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
Bruce26
31/05/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
Easy to use.
Compact. Easy to use. Does a good job. Lightweight.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC7025/71 Steam floor cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC7025/71 Steam floor cleaner
JudithAnn
08/12/2015
Australia
Steam Mop
Amazing to use and gets into the cracks in the tiles and makes my place nice a new
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC7025/71 Steam floor cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC7025/71 Steam floor cleaner
Victor
20/01/2016
Australia
try to get filter and pads kit ?
you can only get kit posted from Sydney. Post is the same price as kits
This review was made for FC7025/71 Steam floor cleaner
This review was made for FC7025/71 Steam floor cleaner