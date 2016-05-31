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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam floor cleaner
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam floor cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam floor cleaner
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam floor cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Steam floor cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Steam floor cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam floor cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam floor cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam floor cleaner

Discontinued

Steam floor cleaner

FC7025/61

4.7

| (3) Reviews

Truly clean floors with the power of steam

Truly clean floors with the power of steam. SteamCleaner Active removes dust and dirt for hygienic cleaning results on all hard floors. Its triangular extra flat nozzle reach even in hard to reach places like corners or alongside plinths.

See all benefits

Triangular, flat nozzle for best cleaning results

Truly clean floors with the power of steam

  • 1300W

  • Extra flat nozzle

  • 2 microfiber pads

Steam dissolves dirt, dust and stains

Dust and dirt is easily removed by SteamCleaner Active as steam dissolves and the mircofiber pad lifts and traps dirt.

1300W for powerful steam and fast heat up

1300W for powerful steam and fast heat up

1300 W for a fast heat-up time. SteamCleaner Active is ready to use in less than 30 sec. The LED indication light turns from white to blue when Steam Plus is ready to steam.

Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and germs

Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and germs

Enjoy the most hygienic steam cleaning results with Philips SteamCleaner Active. Philips SteamCleaner Active kills up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria. Sanitize all floors without chemicals and only the use of water.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

3
2
1

31/05/2016

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Easy to use.

Compact. Easy to use. Does a good job. Lightweight.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FC7025/71 Steam floor cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FC7025/71 Steam floor cleaner

08/12/2015

Australia

Australia

Steam Mop

Amazing to use and gets into the cracks in the tiles and makes my place nice a new

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FC7025/71 Steam floor cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FC7025/71 Steam floor cleaner

20/01/2016

Australia

Australia

try to get filter and pads kit ?

you can only get kit posted from Sydney. Post is the same price as kits

This review was made for FC7025/71 Steam floor cleaner

This review was made for FC7025/71 Steam floor cleaner

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