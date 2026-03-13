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2 year warranty
Mite Cleaning Vacuum Cleaner
Discontinued
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FC6230/01
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Mite Cleaning Vacuum Cleaner FC6230/01
Important Information Manual Philips Mite Cleaning Vacuum Cleaner - English
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Are the accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
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My Philips vacuum cleaner has low suction power
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