2 year warranty
Discontinued
Safely and efficiently removes dust and mites
Philips Mite Cleaner removes dust and mites easily and effectively from soft surfaces. Its three functions make the cleaning of soft surfaces effortless. It also reduces allergens, for an allergy friendly home. Equipped with an UV-Light.
Removes dust and mites
Reduces Allergens
Soft surfaces
450 W
Three safety sensors detect if product is in contact with a surface or not. It will automatically shut off the UV light to ensure safe operation, always.
Three different modes allow you to select particular settings for cleaning specific surfaces, to better suit your cleaning needs.
Warning signal to ensure that dust container is well placed.
Awards
3.9
of 5
15
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
JLee
08/07/2016
Malaysia
Great product, worth the price
Powerful suction, compact and lightweight. I use it to vacuum my fabric sofas and bed. Works as advertised.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC6230/01 Mite Cleaning Vacuum Cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC6230/01 Mite Cleaning Vacuum Cleaner
Classicalism
06/05/2020
ประเทศไทย
Verified buyer
ทำความสะอาดได้มากกว่าที่คิดไว้
แล้วคุณจะค้นพบว่าเตียงนอนของคุณสกปรกเพียงใด เมื่อได้ลองใช้งานเครื่องดูดไรฝุ่น
Pros
ทำความสะอาดได้ดี
Cons
แพงไปนิด
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC6230/01 เครื่องขจัดไรฝุ่น
Date of Use 2019-04-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC6230/01 เครื่องขจัดไรฝุ่น
Date of Use 2019-04-06
08/01/2020
ประเทศไทย
ดูดฝุ่นดี ละเอียด และฆ่าเชื้อจากแสง UV
ลองดูดแล้ว ใช้งานได้ดี ดูดฝุ่นละเอียดมาก และมีแสง UV ฆ่าเชื้อเวลาดูดตำแหน่งที่ฝุ่นหนาแน่น แต่มีข้อเสียที่สังเกตได้คือ ปุ่มเปิดปิด Power อยู่ใกล้กับด้ามจับมากเกินไป เวลาดูดฝุ่นแล้วนิ้วชอบไปโดนแล้วทำให้เครื่องปิดบ่อยครั้ง
Pros
ลองดูดแล้ว ใช้งานได้ดี ดูดฝุ่นละเอียดมาก และมีแสง UV ฆ่าเชื้อเวลาดูดตำแหน่งที่ฝุ่นหนาแน่น
Cons
ปุ่มเปิดปิด Power อยู่ใกล้กับด้ามจับมากเกินไป เวลาดูดฝุ่นแล้วนิ้วชอบไปโดนแล้วทำให้เครื่องปิดบ่อยครั้ง
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC6230/01 เครื่องขจัดไรฝุ่น
Date of Use 2019-12-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC6230/01 เครื่องขจัดไรฝุ่น
Date of Use 2019-12-08