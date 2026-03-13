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2 year warranty
DailyDuo Stick vacuum cleaner
Discontinued
Support
FC6161/03
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Consumer Care Book Philips DailyDuo Stick vacuum cleaner - English
Quick start guide Philips DailyDuo Stick vacuum cleaner - English
All (10)
Are the accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
Does this appliance perform as good as a regular vacuum cleaner?
When to replace my Philips DailyDuo vacuum's filter
How can I order new batteries for my handheld vacuum cleaner?
The brush of my Philips PowerPro Stick Vacuum does not rotate
Why does the charging light sometimes light up when the battery is fully charged?
My Philips DailyDuo vacuum cleaner does not charge
My Philips DailyDuo Vacuum Cleaner does not turn on
My Philips vacuum cleaner has low suction power