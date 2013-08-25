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  • Great performance for your daily cleaning
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  • Great performance for your daily cleaning
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Discontinued

DailyDuoStick vacuum cleaner

FC6161/03

4
| (5) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

1 award

Great performance for your daily cleaning
Enjoy a clean feeling every day with the Philips DailyDuo. This 2-in-1 stick vacuum cleaner is cordless and helps you to clean both floors and furniture, with its easy detachable handheld. It is always around for your quick daily cleaning!
See all benefits

Cordless 2-in-1 with long lasting suction power

Great performance for your daily cleaning

  • Cordless 2in1: stick&handheld

  • Bagless Cyclonic

  • 16.8V battery

  • 2-stage HEPA filtation

Powerful 16.8V batteries ensuring high suction power

Powerful 16.8V batteries ensuring high suction power

The DailyDuo has 16.8 V powerful batteries that ensures high suction power during the entire runtime. Combine with the high speed rotation of the PowerBrush, DailyDuo helps you to achieve a thorough clean with no effort.

2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.

Cyclonic HEPA filter system for longer-lasting filtration

Cyclonic HEPA filter system for longer-lasting filtration

The pleated HEPA filter has a large filter surface and good filtration performance. In combination with the cyclonic airflow, this prevents it from clogging fast and gives you better and longer-lasting filtration results.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_AWARD-1679550

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

5

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

2
1

25/08/2013

Australia

Australia

Excellent "in between" vacuum cleaner - sure beats the "other brand" which has a known problem with batteries that do not last

Would recommend this product to anyone! Easy to use. Like the fact that there is no possibility of overcharging. Both the hand-held and floor unit work very well. Have no complaints about this product at all

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyDuo FC6161/72 Stick vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyDuo FC6161/72 Stick vacuum cleaner

07/09/2013

Australia

Australia

Very versatile product

I originally bought this product when I had a two story home as I didn't want to carry normal vacumn up and down. Was great on tiled surface. I then relocated to an apartment -storage was tight so happy that its sits unobtrusively in the corner on charge all the time. works surprising well on carpet too and we even use it on the outdoor balcony. Now only bring normal vacumn up from storage area once a month for more powerful clean.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyDuo FC6161/72 Stick vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyDuo FC6161/72 Stick vacuum cleaner

26/08/2013

Australia

Australia

Happy with Vacuum

I find this product good but only 2 drawbacks compared to different brands are:- 1. Have to take dust buster out of hole to see if it needs emptying. 2. Hard to undo clips on dust buster to empty it and also to refit together after emptying.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyDuo FC6161/72 Stick vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyDuo FC6161/72 Stick vacuum cleaner

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