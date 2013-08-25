2 year warranty
Discontinued
Cordless 2in1: stick&handheld
Bagless Cyclonic
16.8V battery
2-stage HEPA filtation
The DailyDuo has 16.8 V powerful batteries that ensures high suction power during the entire runtime. Combine with the high speed rotation of the PowerBrush, DailyDuo helps you to achieve a thorough clean with no effort.
The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.
The pleated HEPA filter has a large filter surface and good filtration performance. In combination with the cyclonic airflow, this prevents it from clogging fast and gives you better and longer-lasting filtration results.
Awards
4.0
of 5
5
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
NCURCH
25/08/2013
Australia
Excellent "in between" vacuum cleaner - sure beats the "other brand" which has a known problem with batteries that do not last
Would recommend this product to anyone! Easy to use. Like the fact that there is no possibility of overcharging. Both the hand-held and floor unit work very well. Have no complaints about this product at all
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DailyDuo FC6161/72 Stick vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DailyDuo FC6161/72 Stick vacuum cleaner
hazey
07/09/2013
Australia
Very versatile product
I originally bought this product when I had a two story home as I didn't want to carry normal vacumn up and down. Was great on tiled surface. I then relocated to an apartment -storage was tight so happy that its sits unobtrusively in the corner on charge all the time. works surprising well on carpet too and we even use it on the outdoor balcony. Now only bring normal vacumn up from storage area once a month for more powerful clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DailyDuo FC6161/72 Stick vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DailyDuo FC6161/72 Stick vacuum cleaner
Mitsy
26/08/2013
Australia
Happy with Vacuum
I find this product good but only 2 drawbacks compared to different brands are:- 1. Have to take dust buster out of hole to see if it needs emptying. 2. Hard to undo clips on dust buster to empty it and also to refit together after emptying.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DailyDuo FC6161/72 Stick vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DailyDuo FC6161/72 Stick vacuum cleaner