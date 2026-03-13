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2 year warranty
Vacuum Cleaners & Mops
All series
MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner
Discontinued
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FC6149/61
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Consumer Care Book Philips MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner - English
EU Declaration of conformity Philips MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner FC6149/61
All (5)
Why is the light of my Philips MiniVac flashing while charging?
Are the accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How to clean the dust container of my Philips Bagless Vacuum
How should I clean the filter of my Philips vacuum cleaner?
My Philips vacuum cleaner has low suction power
I feel electric shocks when using my Philips vacuum cleaner
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