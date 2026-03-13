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2 year warranty

All series

MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

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MiniVacHandheld vacuum cleaner

FC6149/61

MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner - English

  • MSWORD file, 262.5 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner FC6149/61

  • PDF file, 24.3 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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