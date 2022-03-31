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  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
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  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

Discontinued

MiniVacHandheld vacuum cleaner

FC6149/61

3.7
| (28) Reviews
Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac 12 V for your Home & Car. The 2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow guarantees lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up.
See all benefits

Bagless cyclonic airflow and aerodynamic nozzle

Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

  • 12V battery

  • Bagless Cyclonic

  • 5 accessories and storage bag

  • Home & Car (with car plug)

2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.

Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

The aerodynamic nozzle design of the Philips MiniVac is created to ensure an optimum dust pick-up of even the most fine dust particles. The ergonomic shape of the nozzle helps you to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.

Charging stand with accessories holder

Charging stand with accessories holder

You can store the Philips MiniVac on a convenient charging base, mounted on a wall or placed on a table. This means the Mini Vac, with its powerful rechargeable battery, is always ready when you are.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

28

Reviews

2

31/03/2022

Malaysia

Malaysia

This product is the best!

This handheld mini vacuum cleaner does it job very well. Easy to charge even in the car, great accessories and clears all kinds of dirt, etc.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MiniVac FC6149/61 Handheld vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MiniVac FC6149/61 Handheld vacuum cleaner

17/11/2019

Malaysia

Malaysia

Cable spoil

Excellent product but my car charging cable spoil. Where to get replacement

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MiniVac FC6149/61 Handheld vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MiniVac FC6149/61 Handheld vacuum cleaner

17/04/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

This Minivac ain't MINI at ALL !

Portable and Power is what I like most about MiniVac. The vacuum power is MIND BOGGLING !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MiniVac FC6149/61 Handheld vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MiniVac FC6149/61 Handheld vacuum cleaner

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