2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC6149/61
12V battery
Bagless Cyclonic
5 accessories and storage bag
Home & Car (with car plug)
The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.
The aerodynamic nozzle design of the Philips MiniVac is created to ensure an optimum dust pick-up of even the most fine dust particles. The ergonomic shape of the nozzle helps you to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.
You can store the Philips MiniVac on a convenient charging base, mounted on a wall or placed on a table. This means the Mini Vac, with its powerful rechargeable battery, is always ready when you are.
3.7
of 5
28
Reviews
COYS
31/03/2022
Malaysia
This product is the best!
This handheld mini vacuum cleaner does it job very well. Easy to charge even in the car, great accessories and clears all kinds of dirt, etc.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MiniVac FC6149/61 Handheld vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MiniVac FC6149/61 Handheld vacuum cleaner
Gunaz
17/11/2019
Malaysia
Cable spoil
Excellent product but my car charging cable spoil. Where to get replacement
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MiniVac FC6149/61 Handheld vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MiniVac FC6149/61 Handheld vacuum cleaner
HenryNNN
17/04/2021
Singapore
Verified buyer
This Minivac ain't MINI at ALL !
Portable and Power is what I like most about MiniVac. The vacuum power is MIND BOGGLING !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MiniVac FC6149/61 Handheld vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MiniVac FC6149/61 Handheld vacuum cleaner