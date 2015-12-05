2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS8400/10
Fill your home with incredible sound, wirelessly
The DS8400 docking speaker gives great sound from iPod/iPhone/iPad via Lightning connector. Get more out of your music,gaming & video experience now. With Bluetooth streaming & rechargeable battery, you can enjoy music anywhere, wirelessly.
Bluetooth®
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
30W, rechargeable battery
Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.
The carefully designed curved back cover of this Philips docking speaker creates a highly effective acoustic structure for sound reproduction. Its clean curve enforces the rigidity of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and eliminating the vibration and distortion of sound. You get to enjoy superb crystal-clear sound in stunning looking speakers.
2.0
of 5
1
Review
Pharlap
05/12/2015
Australia
Dead battery no charge
Just bought this and has no battery play as battery dead
This review was made for DS8400 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
This review was made for DS8400 docking speaker with Bluetooth®