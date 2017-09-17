ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product lifestyle
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product lifestyle

Discontinued

docking speaker

DS3010/98

4.2

| (12) Reviews

Obsessed with sound

On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronize your iPhone/ iPod with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.

See all benefits

Fill your space with music and style

Obsessed with sound

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • Battery/AC powered

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

PC synchronization with your iPod/iPhone

Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favorite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges and synchronizes with your PC via USB – and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on – without ever running out of power.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

12

Reviews

1

17/09/2017

Malaysia

Malaysia

Nice in overall

Easy to use.. Nice sound and bass, clear.. but will have cracking sound on max speaker volume.. very portable as i use in my car as my radio already dead..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker

18/08/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

It a great product altogether

Superb sound, clarity & ease of use with iPhone apps. It portable and like nice anywhere in the house.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker

05/09/2012

US

US

Verified buyer

Versatility

Great sound! Use this product with other media devices - not limited to iPod/iPad.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.