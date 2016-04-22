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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS1600/12

3.5

| (6) Reviews

Sound that fits your home for iPod/iPhone/iPad

The DS1600 docking speaker plays and charges all your iPod/iPhone/iPad with Philips DualDock via Lightning & 30pin connectors. It gives you full & rich sound and features a USB port for charging a second mobile device for added versatility.

See all benefits

Sound that fits your home for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • DualDock

  • for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • USB port for charging

  • 8W

DualDock to charge & play Apple devices (Lightning & 30-pin)

DualDock to charge & play Apple devices (Lightning & 30-pin)

The innovative Philips DualDock with Lightning and 30-pin connector can charge and play any Apple device. Created to meld sleek styling with effortless functionality, you can switch between either connecter in a flash. Enjoy your favorite tunes no matter what Apple device you want to use.

Charge second mobile device via USB port

Charge second mobile device via USB port

For added convenience, this speaker also boasts a USB port for charging a second mobile device even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.

Auto synchronization of time or date when docked

Docking station automatically synchronizes the clock or date with your iPod/iPhone/iPad when docked. Just press a button to switch between clock or date display.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

6

Reviews

5
3
2

22/04/2016

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Looks good

Nice design thought it was a radio as well but will play your music on your phone and if you can work out how to get a radio station your lucky the software doesn't do much . Speaker are ok but value for money wasn't very good

This review was made for DS1600 docking speaker

This review was made for DS1600 docking speaker

10/06/2015

Australia

Australia

Well Designed Dock Speaker

We have had a few docks over the years and this is definitely the best designed one. It fits both ipads and iphones, in or out of the case. The spring load on the dock and back rest means for a more flexible connection without needing pesky adaptors and case removal. The only downside (I discovered last night after a power failure) is there is no battery backup for the clock. And resetting the clock is not that intuitive.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1600 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1600 docking speaker

09/01/2015

Australia

Australia

Great device

I recently wrote a bad review on this device as it wasn't charging my ipods (30 pin#. I have now found it will recognise and charge both my ipods #3rd and a 4th gen) if I am careful when I put them on. It still will occasionally refuse to charge when first attached, but reattaching usually works. The sound quality is extremely good and I really like the design. It is smaller than I expected and the night light isn't overpowering at all and can be turned off easily. I like a dark room and it doesn't annoy me when I am trying to sleep.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1600 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1600 docking speaker

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