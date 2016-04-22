2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS1600/12
Sound that fits your home for iPod/iPhone/iPad
The DS1600 docking speaker plays and charges all your iPod/iPhone/iPad with Philips DualDock via Lightning & 30pin connectors. It gives you full & rich sound and features a USB port for charging a second mobile device for added versatility.
DualDock
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
USB port for charging
8W
The innovative Philips DualDock with Lightning and 30-pin connector can charge and play any Apple device. Created to meld sleek styling with effortless functionality, you can switch between either connecter in a flash. Enjoy your favorite tunes no matter what Apple device you want to use.
For added convenience, this speaker also boasts a USB port for charging a second mobile device even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.
Docking station automatically synchronizes the clock or date with your iPod/iPhone/iPad when docked. Just press a button to switch between clock or date display.
3.5
of 5
6
Reviews
Sue27
22/04/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
Looks good
Nice design thought it was a radio as well but will play your music on your phone and if you can work out how to get a radio station your lucky the software doesn't do much . Speaker are ok but value for money wasn't very good
This review was made for DS1600 docking speaker
This review was made for DS1600 docking speaker
Mobe1969
10/06/2015
Australia
Well Designed Dock Speaker
We have had a few docks over the years and this is definitely the best designed one. It fits both ipads and iphones, in or out of the case. The spring load on the dock and back rest means for a more flexible connection without needing pesky adaptors and case removal. The only downside (I discovered last night after a power failure) is there is no battery backup for the clock. And resetting the clock is not that intuitive.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1600 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1600 docking speaker
Salza21
09/01/2015
Australia
Great device
I recently wrote a bad review on this device as it wasn't charging my ipods (30 pin#. I have now found it will recognise and charge both my ipods #3rd and a 4th gen) if I am careful when I put them on. It still will occasionally refuse to charge when first attached, but reattaching usually works. The sound quality is extremely good and I really like the design. It is smaller than I expected and the night light isn't overpowering at all and can be turned off easily. I like a dark room and it doesn't annoy me when I am trying to sleep.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1600 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1600 docking speaker