Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
Series 5000 2-in-1 Air purifier and dehumidifier
Support
DE5205/30
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Consumer Care Book Philips Series 5000 2-in 1 Air dehumidifier DE5205/30
User Manual Philips Series 5000 2-in 1 Air dehumidifier DE5205/30
All (11)
I do not see the current humidity indication change. What can I do?
When should I replace my Philips Air Humidifier's filters?
How do the red and blue indicator lights in my Philips Humidifier work?
There is no water vapour/mist coming out of my Philips humidifier
What is the CADR specification in my Philips Air Purifier?
My Philips Dehumidifier is loud
My Philips Dehumidifier's white "full water tank" light stays on
My Philips Humidifier's low water light indicator does not work
My Philips Dehumidifier smells bad or like plastic
My Philips Dehumidifier is leaking
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you