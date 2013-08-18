2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
Dock your iPhone/iPod player. Listen to your music from one simple control. Great sound and stylish design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way.
Dock for iPod/iPhone
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
ykdannert79
18/08/2013
Malaysia
User Friendly product
Good... Nice design and feature. Class... Nice sound Affordable price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM1075 Cube micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM1075 Cube micro sound system