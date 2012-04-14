2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCD2030/98
Relax to great music and movie
Get great movie & music experiences with this Philips DVD Micro system. Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad, or enjoy DVDs, DivX, MP3-CDs and portable players via USB Direct and MP3 Link - all with the superb bass of Bass Reflex speakers.
Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
Dolby Digital lets you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues. You will get the same great Dolby Digital audio quality no matter what you are watching - a DVD or Blu-ray disc, TV or downloaded content. Best of all, you can be confident that you will hear the audio exactly as it was intended, because Dolby Digital is also used to create the soundtracks for movies and games. Dolby Digital delivers premium surround sound experiences in the cinema and your home.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
2.8
of 5
4
Reviews
GraceYeow
14/04/2012
Singapore
Simple basic design with a nice black finish.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD2030 DVD micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD2030 DVD micro music system
Haslimi_Bin_MohamedN.A.
13/11/2011
Singapore
Excellent product which useful for my Iphone and bedroom use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD2030 DVD micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD2030 DVD micro music system
philcebutv
02/06/2017
Singapore
Good Sound but keeps shutting off.
I got mine recently, I like the design and color. Sound quality is good with pure base. At first it did not detect my iphon4s and later it did detect and was able to play music off my iphone 4s. However, all of a sudden the sound will disconnect by itself and on the iphone 4s it will display that "this accessories is not supported". I google this error and the recommednation was to clean my iphone 4s usb slot. I did that, and now it seems to work flawelessly. The other problem I am getting now is the system keeps shutting down by itself. Although the sleep function is turned off, it still shutdowns automatically. I have not solve this issue.
This review was made for DCD2030 DVD micro music system
This review was made for DCD2030 DVD micro music system