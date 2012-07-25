2 year warranty
Discontinued
Start your day, your way!
Start a pleasant day with your iPhone/iPod tunes from the Philips clock radio with dual alarms. Featuring multiple sources, the stylish system lets you wake up to music of your choice from portable devices and radio.
8W
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
3.9
of 5
17
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
GadgetAl
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Amazing Sound For A Small Unit
The Philips Clock Radio DC315 is a great little unit for use in a bedroom or kitchen. The built in sub gives great warmth and depth to the sounds stored on your ipod and has enough volume to fill a reasonably sized room without distorting the sound. Not only do you get great sound but you also get a very easy to read display that doesn't light up your room at night and an alarm that can play either the radio or music from your ipod. Our unit has aslo been on a few holidays with us and has proven to be pretty robust.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
AKAAliA
17/10/2011
United Kingdom
Great sound from a small unit
Had been trying to find a small clock radio that would charge and play iphone/ipod touch for my son's bedroom. Tried many in shops etc to find that the sound was so "tinney" it was irritating to listen to. As this unit had a built in Sub Woofer, I decided to give it a go even though I tended not to buy Phillips brand. Wow! Even though I was testing it in one of the larger electrical superstores, the difference in the quality of sound was amazing so we bought it there and then. This has now tempted me to look at other Phillips goods when previously I wouldn't have given them a second glance. Only down side to the unit is the somewhat fiddley buttons located on the side of the unit which are difficult to use unless you turn the unit to the side so you can see which is which. However, for the deep bass and clear treble this unit produces, it's well worth the effort.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
PaulRH
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
Excellent product
ipod and iPhone it has the addapters for other devices as well personally I would recommend it to my friends.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.