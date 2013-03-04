2 year warranty
Discontinued
DC291/98
Rise and shine
Rich and clear sound is set free from your iPod/iPhone/iPad by this stylish aluminum docking system. Play and charge your device at the same time, or use the set as an alarm clock to wake up to your favorite music or radio station.
Aluminium
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates your iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
3.5
of 5
33
Reviews
killer1479
04/03/2013
United Kingdom
brilliant system
ordered this item, as i couldnt find an iPad dock that suited my taste.. and all i can say is, that im very happy i bought this, the unit is lovely to look at, nicely designed, with a beautiful sound to it, the delivery was superb and fast also.. i'll be sure to order directly from philips again in the near future :D
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
graham1
05/02/2012
United Kingdom
Amazing
This is the first ipod dock i have bought and im so glad i did,the quality of the music is so rich and the bass is super impresive for a unit of this size,it is really simple to use and set up and well worth the money.A couple of friends that have seen it have gone out to purchase the same model the first and last ipod dock i think i will need to buy amazing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
gparks
27/03/2016
US
Verified buyer
EXCELLENT PRODUCT
THIS IS A EXCELLENT PRODUCT EJOYING THE SOUND AND ALL OTHER FEATURES
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad