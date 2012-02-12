2 year warranty
Discontinued
CAM300WH/00
Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy
Taking full HD videos and photos is a cinch with this ESee camcorder CAM300. Its 3” touch-screen hands you intuitive control, while the instant editing and quick impression features let you share what you want right away, on TV and online.
Capture and enjoy videos in full high definition quality (full HD 1080p). "1080" refers to the display resolution, in terms of the number of horizontal lines on screen. “p” stands for progressive scan, or the sequential appearance of the lines in each frame. 1080p gives video quality that is superior to that found in typical mobile phones and digital cameras. In addition, the camcorder uses the same video format as Blu-ray players and discs – H.264. This highly sophisticated format delivers superb HD picture quality, letting you savor crystal clear memories on video.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Jamie225
12/02/2012
United Kingdom
Great Birthday Present
I do a lot of travelling and this little device is perfect for bringing back memories. Easy to use right out of the box, easy to transfer pictures and video to my laptop. If you want memories of your travels, this device is all you will every need, with the bonus of not needing a great deal of space to have it with you.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM300WH HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM300WH HD camcorder
12best
03/01/2014
United Kingdom
Rubbish
Had this and I wanted to add my own microphone but, unlike most cameras, this camera has no audio in port. Also the zoom is rubbish and the speaker is nearly unable to hear.
This review was made for CAM300WH HD camcorder
This review was made for CAM300WH HD camcorder