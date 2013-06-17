2 year warranty
Discontinued
Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy
Taking full HD videos and photos is a cinch with this ESee camcorder CAM300. Its 3” touch-screen hands you intuitive control, while the instant editing and quick impression features let you share what you want right away, on TV and online.
4.5
of 5
6
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Nikki525
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.
I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM295BL HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM295BL HD camcorder
Bronwyn
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.
I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM295BL HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM295BL HD camcorder
Kallikrates
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy and pocketable
I can carry this with me and make short videos as and when. Used it for business to inform someone of a problem I needed addressing. Good for stills too. Very reasonably priced and people who see it just want one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM295BL HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM295BL HD camcorder