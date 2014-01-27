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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        HD camcorder

        CAM150PK/00

        Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy

        Rugged and waterproof, the ESee camcorder CAM150 is great indoors & out, even in water or snow. Advanced anti-shake delivers the sharpest videos while dual format recording offers both HD and email-friendly formats for easy sharing anytime.

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        Even in the water or snow

        Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy

        Quick sharing for emailing and posting on Facebook/YouTube

        Quick sharing for emailing and posting on Facebook/YouTube

        With the built-in Windows software, you can post your movies on websites like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo with no fuss. For Mac users, you can easily organize, edit and share with iMovie from iLife. With an advanced compression technique, the HD video format (H.264) used by the Philips camcorder can generate smaller files than those from standard camcorders, digital cameras and mobile phones without any loss in video quality, so you can share them faster! These files can also be used by other programs like iPhoto and Windows Movie Maker.

        Extra long battery life lets you shoot more

        Small and slim design to fit easily into your pocket

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