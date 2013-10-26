2 year warranty
Discontinued
CAM150OR/00
Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy
Rugged and waterproof, the ESee camcorder CAM150 is great indoors & out, even in water or snow. Advanced anti-shake delivers the sharpest videos while dual format recording offers both HD and email-friendly formats for easy sharing anytime.
Make a quick summary of the videos you have shot – all with the click of a button. Quick impression automatically extracts highlights of your latest videos and strings them into a synopsis of your recordings. View the essence of your videos instantly or use the summary to simply remind yourself of what you have shot. All you have to do is select Quick Impression on your camcorder. Reliving memories has never been easier.
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
Tistou
26/10/2013
United Kingdom
Brilliant
My picture was perfect so I didn't have a problem. The flash is brilliant and it is small enough to pop in your pocket. Very easy to work. I would recommend you buy a memory card and a USB charger adapter but otherwise, it is perfect.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM150OR HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM150OR HD camcorder
Roobarb
26/10/2013
United Kingdom
Brilliant
My picture was perfect so I didn't have a problem. The flash is brilliant and it is small enough to pop in your pocket. Very easy to work. I would recommend you buy a memory card and a USB charger adapter but otherwise, it is perfect.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM150OR HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM150OR HD camcorder
Stevieboi
10/10/2012
United Kingdom
Good build, nice design but very bad performance for an HD camera !
I Bought this to replace a previous Philips still camera (dsc 2000k) before that I had a Philips esp80 I Love my Philips products, and I have a whole house full - honest!but i was very disappointed with the results of this camera, I find the pictures, grainy, smeary and it puts sparkles over everything, plus the blips on the audio when played on my Philips HD TV is really not pleasing to say the least! Very disappointing for an HD Camera, come on Philips you can do better than this!
This review was made for CAM150OR HD camcorder
This review was made for CAM150OR HD camcorder