2 year warranty
Discontinued
CAM110RD/00
Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy
Making amazing videos in full HD, and perfect them with the ESee camcorder's superb anti-shake technology. Dual format recording offers both HD and email-friendly formats, letting you share videos on TV up to 4 times faster.
Advanced anti-shake lets you take great videos that you will always be proud to share. Steady and undistorted videos are ensured by gyro sensors that are armed with advanced algorithms. The sensors take measurements of the distance between the ground and the camera lens, and make the necessary corrections whenever the camcorder wobbles. This advanced technology gives you blur-free pictures every time, letting you capture the best moments in life in amazing videos.
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