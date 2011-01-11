I got this camcorder a few weeks ago and it sat in the corner of the room as I am COMPLETELY scared of new technology and thought it would take hours to set up. When I finally braved unwrapping it today my first thought was I couldn't believe how compact it is. There would be no problem taking this to a gig, wedding or on holiday - gone are the days of lugging round a huge camcorder on a big shoulder strap! Then I worried about whether it would be fragile - but no, the tabs that protect all the slots are attached to a small elastic rather than plastic hinge so that they are robust. I couldn't beileve how amazingly easy it is to set up and use!! WHY hadn't I just done it straightaway?! The instructions are pictorial and it took me less than a minute to get the card in the slot, set the time and date and get filming! Sound quality is great, it picks up on everything. Then when I came to upload my video I had a moment of stress - they hadn't included a USB cable..! But no - it's included in the camcorder itself, flips out from the bottom, plugs into the computer and off you go! Only took me a few seconds to upload and watch my videos and it charges up the battery at the same time. AND it comes with all the cables and simple pictorial instructions on how to watch on tv. Seriously impressed! What a fantastic product from Philips. So glad someone has finally managed to make something that's user-friendly but does the job as well!