2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
Let your portable music play on at home. This Philips micro music system comes with USB Direct and MP3-link. Even with wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, this sound system gives you fuss-free musical enjoyment.
Bluetooth
A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.
The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
ThomasRim
03/01/2018
Malaysia
Philips Micro System BTM2056
The Best Micro System, sound like a big System unfortunate I can't location another of the same. wanted to get another 4 sets (BTM2056) but cant seem to locate it. not even online
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2056 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2056 Micro music system
simmo49
11/01/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Lovely, neat unit with great features
Great product with real usability. Slight issue with storing radio stations and could do with a more comprehensive manual, but overall I really love it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2056 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2056 Micro music system
grannycake
11/01/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Lovely, neat unit with great features
Great product with real usability. Slight issue with storing radio stations and could do with a more comprehensive manual, but overall I really love it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2056 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2056 Micro music system