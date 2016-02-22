2 year warranty
BM6W/10
One tap to play music in every room
Philips izzy portable speaker BM6 plays music wirelessly via Bluetooth. With splash proof, you can take it to bathroom, kitchen or outdoor. Start off with one, add more to expand music to multiroom. Easy setup, no router, password or apps.
Bluetooth®
Splash proof
Rechargeable battery
izzylink™ for multiroom
Philips izzy speaker lets you stream all your favorite music from your phone, tablet or computer, no matter which music or radio app you use.
izzylink™ is a wireless technology that uses the IEEE 802.11n standard to enable the link-up of multiple speakers to form a wireless network. The network connects up to five speakers without the need of a router, Wi-Fi password, or any smart device mobile app to set it up. You can add izzy speakers to the network easily to enjoy music playing at the same time in different rooms. Each speaker can still be switched between single mode for individual use or group mode for multiroom music with one tap.
No router, no password, no apps needed for set up. Just long press the "GROUP" button on two speakers to set up for the first time. Repeat to add a 3rd, 4th, or 5th speaker. Each long press of the "Group" button adds one new speaker at a time. Multiroom music has never been easier. Once complete, the izzylink™ network will be stored even when the speaker is unplugged.
Reviews