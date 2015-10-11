2 year warranty
Discontinued
BM5C/10
One tap to play music in every room
Philips izzy wireless multiroom speaker plays music wirelessly via Bluetooth. With a tap of button, up to 5 izzy speakers play music in every room at the same time effortlessly. Easy setup, no router, password or apps.
Bluetooth®
Sand
Philips izzy speaker lets you stream all your favorite music from your phone, tablet or computer, no matter which music or radio app you use.
Equipped with 2 x 2.5'' audiophile-grade drivers, Izzy multiroom speakers create powerful room-filling sound while bass ports expand low-frequencies, creating a truly immersive and dynamic experience.
No router, no password, no apps needed for set up. Just long press the "GROUP" button on two speakers to set up for the first time. Repeat to add a 3rd, 4th, or 5th speaker. Each long press of the "Group" button adds one new speaker at a time. Multiroom music has never been easier. Once complete, the izzylink™ network will be stored even when the speaker is unplugged.
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