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2 year warranty
Haircare
All series
EssentialCare Dryer
Discontinued
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BHC010/03
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User Manual
All (4)
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Hair Styler?
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell
My Philips Hair Styler turns off by itself
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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